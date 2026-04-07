boAt co-founder Aman Gupta raises ₹100 crore for new venture OFF/BEAT

Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt, has raised Rs 100 crore in a seed funding round for his new venture OFF/BEAT. The funding round was led by Bessemer Venture Partners, which has backed global companies such as Shopify, Canva and LinkedIn.

OFF/BEAT is positioned as a new-age venture built at the intersection of technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and evolving consumer aspirations in India. While details of the business model remain limited, the company is expected to leverage Gupta’s experience in building a consumer brand tailored to the modern Indian market.

“Having built from scratch before, I know what capital can do and what it cannot. This time, I was looking for partners with a global perspective who can help me leverage technology and AI, because that’s where the future lies,” said Gupta.