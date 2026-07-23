CARPL.ai raises $10 million from IFC to expand radiology AI platform

Radiology AI platform CARPL.ai has raised $10 million in a Series A funding round led by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank Group's private-sector investment arm, with participation from Stellaris Venture Partners and existing investors. The funding will help the startup accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence across hospitals and diagnostic centres.

The funding will be used to expand the company's product offerings, partner network and international footprint, with a focus on North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other emerging markets.

“Our mission is to ensure that clinicians can confidently utilise the absolute best AI technology available for their patients,” said Dr Vidur Mahajan, chief executive officer of CARPL.ai. “Over the past few years, we have built the world's largest radiology AI marketplace, integrated deeply with leading enterprise PACS providers, and earned the trust of some of the largest healthcare enterprises across the globe, who rely on us as their partner in their AI and automation journeys.”

The platform counts some of the world's largest healthcare providers among its customers, including four of the five biggest private radiology groups globally. It is also used by government health systems in countries including Brazil, India, Singapore, Spain and the United Arab Emirates. Farid Fezoua, global director for private equity and venture capital at IFC, said AI was becoming “a critical part of the solution” to expanding access to quality diagnostics in emerging markets, adding that CARPL.ai was building infrastructure that enabled healthcare providers to adopt the technology at scale. Alok Goyal, partner at Stellaris Venture Partners, said the startup had gained the trust of leading healthcare institutions and built partnerships with major PACS providers, positioning it to become foundational infrastructure for AI-powered healthcare.