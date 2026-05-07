Cars24 posts first-ever quarterly profit on strong growth in core business

Cars24 posted its first quarterly profit in the March quarter, a milestone for the SoftBank-backed auto-tech platform as it pushes to build a broader car-ownership ecosystem powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The company reported an adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) profit of Rs 20 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, marking the first time it has turned profitable since inception, aided by growth across its core businesses.

For the second half of FY26, Cars24 reported adjusted net revenue of Rs 760 crore, up 37 per cent from a year earlier, while losses narrowed 83 per cent.

Cars24’s profitability comes on the back of a structural shift from a transaction-led platform to an AI-native auto ecosystem. For most buyers, purchasing a car is not the moment of certainty; it is the beginning of responsibility. What they are evaluating is not just the transaction, but the years that follow: documentation, maintenance, insurance, compliance, and eventual resale. One cannot solve a five-year ownership journey with a five-minute experience. The company said the only way to solve it is to show up consistently across those years. “Profitability is a big moment for us, but it is not an accident. It is the result of the company becoming more useful to customers over time,” said Cars24 founder Vikram Chopra.

“A car purchase is not a five-minute decision. The anxiety is not only about getting the right car today, but also about support through ownership,” he said. “That is the gap Cars24 has been built to solve. We are present at the point of purchase, but increasingly also through ownership, insurance, compliance, FASTag, documents, financing and resale,” he added. Today, over 3.8 crore users engage with Cars24 platforms every month, with nearly one in 10 vehicle owners in India interacting with the platform for services ranging from insurance renewals to vehicle history checks. Over time, this creates a structural advantage. While individual features can be replicated, a system built on continuous engagement and trust over years is significantly harder to compress or recreate.

The company reported strong growth across its key businesses. Retail Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) rose 35 per cent year-on-year and now contributes more than 60 per cent of the total transaction value. Loans disbursed increased 57 per cent from a year earlier to Rs 1,789 crore, helped by deeper integration of financing services. Meanwhile, vehicle ownership services expanded 11-fold year-on-year, emerging as a high-frequency engagement layer for users. How is AI helping Cars24 improve profitability? Cars24 said its shift to profitability was driven in large part by its AI-native operating model. In the second half of FY26, revenue per employee increased 50 per cent, while core operations such as pricing, vehicle inspections, customer interactions and risk assessment became AI-led by default. The company said the approach helped improve efficiency at scale while keeping cost growth under control.