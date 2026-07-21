Cashfree Payments offers zero payment gateway fees to woo new merchants

At a time of heightened competition in India’s digital payments market, fintech firm Cashfree Payments said it was waiving off payment gateway fees for new merchants signing up on its platform. This comes as the firm looks to double its small and medium businesses (SMBs) count to two million by the end of 2026-27 (FY27).

The fee waiver programme, targeted at SMBs ahead of the festival season, covers the first ₹20 lakh in gross merchandise value (GMV) by the end of FY27.

The Bengaluru-based fintech currently serves one million of such early-stage and growing merchants.