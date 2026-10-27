Cent raises $15 million to expand AI-powered preventive healthcare platform

Cent, a preventive health intelligence company, has raised $15 million in its Series A round, comprising equity and debt, led by Blume Ventures and existing investor South Park Commons. The round also saw participation from individual investors such as Arun Sarin, former CEO of Vodafone; Srinivas Narayanan, former CTO (B2B) of OpenAI; Sharath Narayana, Krishna Sridhar and Aprameya Radhakrishna.

Cent was founded in 2025 by Shashank ND, founder of Practo and OneFlow Holdings; Anshul Khandelwal, former chief marketing officer of Ola Electric; and Arpit Garg, former product head at Lenskart.

“When we were introduced to Shashank and the team that came together to build Cent, we saw an obsessive ambition to solve for accurate diagnosis and protocols for cancers amongst other indications,” said Karthik Reddy, co-founder and managing partner, Blume Ventures. “We are believers in Cent’s vision to extend this from India to the world over time and it is in line with our conviction around health tech for a decade now.”

They started it because, in India, heart disease, cancer and metabolic diseases are usually detected only after symptoms appear, when they are much harder to treat. Cent exists to close that gap, so serious illnesses are detected while they can still be treated simply or prevented altogether. Cent is building a vertically integrated preventive health platform that combines purpose-built hardware, AI-driven radiology and diagnostics, and bioinformatics. Together, these allow Cent to detect diseases years before symptoms appear and to track each member's health over time, building towards a future where healthcare is preventive, continuous and personalised. The funding will go into this R&D and into expanding Cent's AI, engineering and clinical teams.

“With every scan, Cent has shown that early detection changes lives. Behind every one of those scans is a family that otherwise wouldn’t have known what was wrong,” said Prateek Mehta, general partner, South Park Commons India. “They’re the right people to build this, committed to the belief that no one should find out about a tumour or a blocked artery when it’s too late.” Cent has also acquired the Medsee platform, founded by Chitra Singh, an AI-powered radiology reporting workflow built for qualified medical professionals. The platform drafts structured reports and highlights findings for radiologist review, enabling Cent to deliver faster, more consistent reporting as scan volumes grow.

“India's healthcare system is still built to treat illness, not to find it early. We believe the next shift is preventive care that is precise and accessible at scale. Our first 10,000 scans have shown us how much that shift is needed,” said Anshul Khandelwal, co-founder, Cent. “This investment lets us go deeper into AI, medical imaging and clinical research, and build preventive health infrastructure in India that can serve the world.” Today, members experience Cent through Cent Check, its flagship full-body health check. In a single visit of about two hours, they undergo full-body MRI, low-dose CT, DEXA, ECG, ECHO and tests for over 100 biomarkers under Cent's proprietary protocol. Cent's AI brings every result into one picture of the body, specialist doctors review each finding, and members leave with a doctor-led plan and support throughout the year.