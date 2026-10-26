Chasing US capital, Indian AI startups weigh cost of moving amid challenges

Antler India launched its Embark programme in May 2025. Since then, more than 50 startups have participated across four editions, including over 15 from India. Raghav Goyal, director of investments at Antler India, said, “Seventy-five per cent now have paying customers or active pilots in the US. Over half have raised their next round. Almost 50 per cent have moved to the US, with their holding company flipped to a US entity and O-1 visas in place for founders. Most of them signed their first US customer within three to four weeks of Embark.” Startups that have shifted their headquarters to the US include Dodge, KuboCare, Nudge, and Aina.