Chosen raises $5 million to expand science-led skincare business

Chosen, the skincare startup, said it has raised $5 million in a Series A funding round led by Fireside Ventures, with participation from Bold, L’Oréal’s corporate venture capital fund, and Alkemi Growth Capital. The round also saw participation from angel investor Avnish Anand, co-founder and ex-CEO of CaratLane, along with a cohort of practising dermatologists — Chandan Asokan, KC Nischal, Punit Saraogi, Nishita Ranka and Mikki Singh — reinforcing the brand’s strong clinical foundation.

The funds will be used to strengthen R&D, expand the product pipeline, scale its Centre of Excellence, and hire talent. The company develops science-led skincare for melanin-rich Indian skin, focusing on pigmentation, texture, contour and hair ageing, with products spanning topicals and nutraceuticals.

Renita Rajan, founder and CEO of Chosen, said, “This round is a validation of the science-led, dermatologist-developed approach we’ve built Chosen around. It gives us the runway to deepen our R&D, bring more dermatologists into product development, and build the evidence base that holistic anti-ageing for Indian skin deserves.” Sharing his perspective on the investment, Varun Varma, principal, Fireside Ventures, remarked, “What drew us to Chosen is the rare combination of deep clinical rigour and a trust-led go-to-market that few consumer brands have cracked.” On their decision to back Chosen, Samantha Etienne, global general manager, Bold, L’Oréal’s corporate venture capital fund, said, “Chosen has a unique model at the intersection of science and a deeply embedded dermatologist network.”