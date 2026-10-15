Circle raises ₹25 crore from Nexus to expand pre-owned marketplace

Circle, a managed customer-to-customer (C2C) marketplace for pre-owned goods, has raised Rs 25 crore in seed funding led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from existing investors Titan Capital and Raveen Sastry, co-founder of Myntra.

Ajith Pai, chief operating officer of Delhivery, has also joined the round as an angel investor.

The new funding will be used to accelerate Circle’s expansion beyond Bengaluru. The company will also invest further in AI-powered pricing, discovery and verification to simplify listings, improve customer experience and scale operations, alongside expanding its Trust Hubs and logistics network.

In a year since launch, Circle has facilitated about Rs 25 crore in pre-owned sales, attracting more than 1 million visitors and generating 100,000 listings from Bengaluru alone.

The company said sellers on its platform typically find a buyer within three days, compared with classifieds where listings can take weeks or even months to sell. “Nearly 40 per cent of our buyers come back within 90 days, and half our sellers list again. That tells us buying and selling pre-owned can become a regular part of people’s lives,” said Ankit Misra, co-founder, Circle. “India has an incredible amount of value sitting in its homes. We’re building Circle to make it ridiculously easy to unlock that value, and to make pre-owned a natural first choice for millions of Indians.” Millions of Indians already trade through classifieds, neighbourhood groups and informal networks, but unreliable product information, limited verification, logistical hurdles and payment risks continue to make transactions difficult.

Existing solutions often depend on manual processes that are labour-intensive, difficult to scale and prone to inconsistencies. Circle combines AI-native technology, human verification and managed fulfilment to run C2C commerce at a lower cost. The company said its model reduces manual effort for users and, unlike traditional resellers, does not own inventory, allowing a larger share of transaction value to remain with buyers and sellers. “India’s pre-owned market is large, but selling used goods remains difficult due to costs, trust and scale. Circle has understood this problem deeply and is executing exceptionally well to solve it,” said Suvir Sujan, partner, Nexus Venture Partners.