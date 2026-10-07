Cleartrip bets on hotels and homestays and AI to turn profitable

Cleartrip, Flipkart's wholly owned travel platform, expects to be fully in the black next year and may not need funding from its parent after a couple of years, said Manjari Singhal, its chief growth and business officer. The company is positioning itself as a one-stop travel platform, rather than just an air-ticketing service.

"The more entrenched the user is on your platform, and the more you are able to extract from the user. You are able to build for a long term existence without it having to depend too much on cash burn or discounting," Singhal said, underscoring the need for the company to look deeper into what consumers want from the platform.