Coffee chain abcoffee raises ₹61 crore in pre-Series B funding round

Homegrown grab-and-go coffee chain abcoffee on Monday said it has raised ₹61 crore in a pre-Series B funding round led by Kliff Ventures, the consumer retail fund created by K Hospitality Corp. The round also saw participation from Hero Enterprise Partner Ventures, Merisis Venture Fund and Stride Ventures.

The company said it will use the fresh capital to accelerate its cluster-led expansion across existing and new markets. It will also deepen its presence across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, while expanding into high-density office, residential and transit-led micro-markets.

A significant portion of the capital will also be deployed towards technology, customer engagement, subscriptions, back-end infrastructure, supply chain strengthening, product innovation and operational excellence, according to the company.

Founded in 2022 by Abhijeet Anand, abcoffee currently operates more than 90 outlets through compact, high-efficiency formats. The business delivered strong momentum in FY26, with revenue doubling year-on-year and store earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) growing 193.2 per cent Y-o-Y. The company said it has also seen deep customer loyalty, with a 60 per cent high-frequency repeat rate. The firm added that technology remains central to its business. “Today, 54 per cent of all takeaway orders are placed through the abcoffee app, supported by strong traction across subscriptions, pre-orders and digital channels,” it said, adding that its subscription ecosystem accounts for 50 per cent of all app orders.