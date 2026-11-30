Ripik.ai, an Indian physical artificial intelligence (AI) company building vision intelligence for heavy industrial manufacturing processes, has raised $14 million in a Series B round led by Gaja Capital, with participation from existing investors, including Accel and Force Ventures.

Ripik.ai will use the fresh capital to strengthen its proprietary Vision AI models and extend the platform beyond vision into a comprehensive Asset Command Center spanning digital twins and robotics. The funds will also help it expand its customer base across India and international markets.

Founded in 2022 by Pinak Dattaray, an alumnus of IIT Delhi and IIM Calcutta and a former associate partner at McKinsey & Company, Ripik.ai aims to bring frontier AI to the factory floor.

Manufacturing is a $20 trillion industry, yet it remains largely untouched by AI. Ripik.ai's proprietary multimodal Vision AI agents act as continuous eyes on the plant, monitoring material, equipment and process variability in real time and reducing human error in shop-floor decisions. The result is measurable gains in yield, energy consumption, throughput and quality, contributing up to a 10 per cent increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for customers, the firm said. “Heavy process and manufacturing industries run on thin margins and enormous complexity, yet most of the decisions that determine yield and energy use are still made by people watching screens and furnaces,” said Pinak Dattaray, founder and chief executive officer of Ripik.ai. “We built Ripik.ai to give every plant an always-on layer of intelligence that sees what humans cannot and acts on it in real time.”

Ripik.ai's full-stack platform is built for some of the harshest industrial environments, with cameras and sensors engineered to withstand extreme heat and strong magnetic fields. Its library of more than 200 purpose-built vision agents outperforms leading general-purpose vision-language models in every use case tested, according to the company. The company has several patents in progress covering AI-led optimisation and efficiency enhancement of industrial processes. The platform runs in a closed loop, connecting to a plant's existing control systems and writing back to legacy equipment, allowing it to act on its insights rather than stopping at recommendations. Ripik.ai does not simply ship software. Its solution experts work directly at customer plants, alongside operators and plant managers, to resolve problems in real time. The company can bring a new deployment live in two to six weeks.

“With this capital, we will expand from Vision (‘Seeing’) to Robotics (‘Seeing and Doing’) and be a beacon of innovation in Industrial AI that is deeply rooted in India, but seen on every factory floor globally,” said Dattaray. The firm has completed more than 250 deployments across 40 customers globally. Six of the world's ten largest steel companies use its Vision AI agents, and the platform is deployed by Fortune 1000 enterprises across metals, mining and cement, including the three largest players in each of these sectors in India. The company has also begun extending beyond vision into an agentic AI-based digital twin called James, with its first commercial contracts in steel and non-ferrous metals.