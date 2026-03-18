Company, customers, and professionals can all win: Pronto's Anjali Sardana

Q: What motivated you to start Pronto?

I am 23. I graduated college in May 2024, and about eight months later I started Pronto. In my final year, I got deeply obsessed with this problem statement — solving this problem for both consumers and workers in this segment. For consumers, it's the inability to find high-quality, reliable help, and for workers it's income instability, underemployment, lack of safety, and the need to build a platform that we truly believe is win-win-win. Consumers are able to get the services they need. Workers don't suffer from underemployment or income instability and get that safety and dignity, and obviously us in the middle benefiting as well.