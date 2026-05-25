Cyient Semiconductors raises $30 mn from Edelweiss at $500 mn valuation

Cyient Semiconductors on Monday said it has secured financing of $30 million (about ₹286 crore) from funds managed by Edelweiss and affiliated co-investors to scale up its global semiconductor business.

The transaction includes an equity investment of about $10 million (₹100 crore) at a post-money equity valuation of $500 million (₹4,600 crore), alongside $20 million in structured debt designed to support long-duration growth, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"This investment is focused on scaling proprietary capabilities in power semiconductors and custom silicon, areas where sustained R&D and IP translate into long-term competitive advantage across multiple product cycles. It positions the company to accelerate execution, expand its product platform, and capture a larger share of the global opportunity while retaining the flexibility to pursue future strategic growth," it said.

The funds managed by EAAA India Alternatives Ltd (Edelweiss) and co-investors will help the company strengthen its capital structure. The $30 million capital will be deployed across three strategic priorities: Advancing the company's product R&D roadmap for custom power semiconductors, building in-house semiconductor validation and testing infrastructure in India, and supporting working capital requirements for large global customer programmes. "Power is the defining constraint on AI's next decade, and solving it requires semiconductor companies that combine deep custom silicon capability with proprietary power IP. That is exactly what Cyient Semiconductors is building. This financing from Edelweiss accelerates our journey toward becoming a globally relevant power semiconductor company, built from India, competing on the world stage," said Suman Narayan, Chief Executive Officer, Cyient Semiconductors.