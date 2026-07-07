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D2C startup Fizzy Goblet gets actor Kareena Kapoor Khan as investor

Fizzy Goblet targets ₹100 crore revenue in two years

Kareena Kapoor Khan joins Fizzy Goblet as an investor
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Kareena Kapoor Khan joins Fizzy Goblet as an investor
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 6:05 AM IST
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Direct-to-consumer (D2C) startup Fizzy Goblet has brought actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on board as an investor as the company looks to accelerate expansion and scale its revenue to nearly ₹100 crore within the next two years. The company is also backed by venture capital firm Accel.
 
Fizzy Goblet, which sells primarily through its own website and company-owned stores, said Kapoor has joined its cap table following an earlier association as a brand ambassador. While the company declined to disclose the size of her investment, it said she will continue endorsing the brand while also participating in its equity upside.
 
“She's somebody who's been so involved with the brand. We've always felt that she is part of the Fizzy Goblet story. From there, it became a natural progression for the investment to take place. She'll be endorsing the products, but she will also benefit from the equity,” said Laksheeta Govil, the firm's founder.
 
Commenting on the development, Kapoor said, “I believe deeply that India's design abilities and history have so much to offer to the world, and Fizzy Goblet embodies that. The brand has always been in my wardrobe, and my conviction in what Laksheeta is building has only grown.”
 
Fizzy Goblet's cap table currently includes Govil (the majority shareholder), Kapoor, Accel, and a few angel investors. The company remained bootstrapped for almost a decade and, in 2024, raised around $1.5 million from Accel. In the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), the company generated revenue of ₹60 crore.
 
Founded as a traditional jutti brand in 2014, Fizzy Goblet has expanded into western footwear categories such as sneakers, loafers, flats, and sliders, while also entering bags and accessories. However, footwear continues to dominate the business.
 
Govil said nearly 90 per cent of the company's business is still footwear, adding that festive footwear, comfort footwear, and workwear are currently its three largest categories. Bags and small leather goods are expected to become a key growth area over the next year, she said.
 
The company currently operates 16 company-owned stores across major metros, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata. The company said it has deliberately focused on premium retail locations alongside global brands such as Zara and Birkenstock.
 
"We aim to have 40 to 50 stores over the next two years. For us, it's really about getting the right locations rather than opening stores for the sake of expansion," Govil said.
 
While India remains its primary market, the brand also serves overseas customers through a dedicated global website, with international orders accounting for around 15 per cent of its online business. In these cases, orders are shipped directly using logistics partners such as FedEx and DHL.
 
   

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Topics :Kareena KapoorIndian fashion industryStartup fundingFootwearFootwear manufacturers

First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 6:05 AM IST

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