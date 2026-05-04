Defence-tech startup Armory gets ₹100 cr order from Ministry of Defence

In such cases, deadlines for contractual obligations due on or after February 28, 2026, can be extended by two to four months. However, only parties that were not already in default as of February 27, 2026, can claim relief, and only for disruptions directly linked to the West Asia crisis.

Responding to this development, Singh said the ongoing disruption in West Asia has not impacted the company's deliverables. "It is definitely encouraging to see the Ministry of Finance's clarification on the force majeure clause. It goes on to show a constructive and proactive approach by the government in acknowledging the genuine concerns of industry suppliers operating under uncertain global conditions. While the West Asia situation has not materially impacted our own deliverables, such timely policy guidance strengthens confidence across the defence and broader supplier ecosystem."