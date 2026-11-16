Dreamteam emerges from stealth with $53 million to build AI-native CRM

Dreamteam, an AI-native customer relationship management (CRM) startup, has come out of stealth mode and raised $53 million from investors Accel, Together Fund and Premji Invest. The company is building specialised AI teammates that learn continuously from customer conversations and proactively drive deals forward.

For over two decades, CRMs such as Salesforce and HubSpot have relied on sales teams to manually enter customer conversation data. Dreamteam takes a different approach. Its AI-native CRM automatically extracts signals from sales conversations and works to move deals forward.

At its core is the Company Brain, a living memory of a business built from customer conversations, emails, meetings and workflows. Four specialised AI teammates put this intelligence to work: Rachel researches, Sally handles follow-through, Raj monitors the revenue pipeline, and Alex configures and manages the CRM. Together, they prepare meetings, track commitments, flag pipeline risks and automate routine sales workflows. This allows teams to focus on customer relationships and closing deals.

“The CRM was supposed to give companies a complete picture of their customers, yet the richest parts of that picture have always lived outside the CRM,” said Anand Venkatraman, co-founder and CEO of Dreamteam. “Dreamteam learns from the work your team is already doing, keeps the context alive and gives every salesperson skilled AI teammates that can reason over it and move deals forward.” Founded in 2025 by Anand Venkatraman, Ramesh Parthasarathy and Senthil Kanthaswamy, Dreamteam draws on the founders’ experience as former senior executives at Freshworks, which they helped scale from startup to IPO. With over 25 years of combined experience in B2B software, they set out to build a CRM that understands customer context and uses AI co-workers to execute tasks rather than simply record information.

“Today, everyone on a team sees a different version of the customer, because no central system holds all the information,” said Shekhar Kirani, partner at Accel. “Dreamteam is building that system with AI agents. It creates a shared, important, codified record of every conversation, so the whole team can serve customers better.” Today, hundreds of companies across diverse industries, including AI, online media, healthcare, manufacturing and consulting, use Dreamteam. “I truly believe this is so far ahead of everything any other CRM is doing, that it would revolutionise our sales,” said Patrick Doyle, CEO of DMS Health. At invideo, head of enterprise GTM Dhruv Dewan started off with a small group for a pilot and quickly expanded to the entire sales team, with Dreamteam reviewing customer interactions each morning and surfacing insights that were never possible before.

For Plex, Inc., co-founder and CPO Scott Olechowski says Dreamteam's combination of simplicity and powerful AI capabilities “hits the sweet spot”, calling its ability to work with existing AI tools like Claude “a game changer”. Dreamteam aims to extend its intelligence layer beyond sales to the entire customer lifecycle, including prospecting, onboarding, customer success and upselling. The company also offers Magic Apps, which allows business users to create custom applications and dashboards using natural language without writing code. Girish Mathrubootham, founding partner at Together Fund, the first institutional investor in Dreamteam, added: “Twenty-five years ago, the cloud wave created a generation of iconic enterprise software companies. AI demands software rebuilt from the ground up, not AI layered onto legacy systems. CRM is among the biggest software categories ripe for disruption.”