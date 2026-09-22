Entrepreneurship full for twists and turns, end destination matters: Bahl

For context, in FY26, AceVector reported operating revenue of Rs 510.38 crore, a 29 per cent increase from Rs 395.01 crore in FY25. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) loss narrowed to Rs 15.94 crore, improving 59 per cent from Rs 39.15 crore last year. The company also generated a positive adjusted free cash flow from operations of Rs 10.82 crore in FY26.

On the value commerce segment, Achint Setia, the chief executive officer of Snapdeal, said that while the market is large, with multiple players operating, it is not uniform. “Online, there are several platforms in the branded premium space serving affluent urban customers, while platforms such as Meesho serve the ultra-price-conscious customer in the sub-Rs 300 price band. What we are doing at Snapdeal is building a value version of a fashion marketplace like Myntra, offering the same trendiness, fashionability and curated shopping experience that a branded customer looks for, but at a value price point.”