Ethereal Machines raises $28.5 mn in Series B round led by Avataar Ventures

Deep-tech startup Ethereal Machines on Thursday said it has raised $28.5 million in a Series B funding round led by Avataar Ventures, with participation from Peak XV Partners and other investors.

The company said the capital will be deployed to advance the country's self-reliance in advanced precision manufacturing and equip domestic and international aerospace, defence and healthcare industries with high-tolerance components.

The funds will be used across five key priorities, including constructing a mega factory and building dedicated teams in the United States and Europe to serve global aerospace, defence and medical-device manufacturers directly.

Since the company's $13 million Series A funding round in June 2024, Ethereal said it has grown its Machining-as-a-Service (MaaS) revenue threefold year-on-year and scaled production capacity tenfold.

The company currently operates a fully automated smart manufacturing unit in Peenya, Bengaluru. It has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Karnataka to establish a 300,000-square-foot mega factory on the outskirts of the city. Commenting on the fundraise, Kaushik Mudda, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Ethereal Machines, said: “India has long had the engineering talent to lead in advanced manufacturing; what has been missing is deeply integrated industrial capability at global standards. The world is actively looking for resilient alternatives in global manufacturing, and India has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to emerge as a serious deep-tech manufacturing powerhouse.