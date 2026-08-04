Ex-Swiggy, Zomato executives launch AI startup Profound, raise $1.5 mn

The company will use the funding to strengthen its engineering and product teams, expand its AI capabilities and accelerate development of its matching and introductions engine. Over the next year, Profound plans to build its founding network and onboard 1 million professionals globally ahead of a broader beta rollout.

“Just as actors have agents and athletes have managers, Profound gives each professional their own AI Rep,” said Rathi, cofounder and CEO, Profound. “It learns your work and your judgment, and keeps you ready for the next move and the connection that has the potential to change your career trajectory. This is what the future of work looks like when representation is available to everyone.”