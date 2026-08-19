Fashion qcom players expand inventory, store networks ahead of festive rush

Archit Nanda, co-founder and CEO of Knot said: “The platform currently works with more than 250 brands and plans to add over 50 brands and more than 20,000 new styles for the festive period, taking its assortment to more than 50,000 styles. The additions will be concentrated in ethnic and fusion wear, women's westernwear, footwear, sneakers, perfumes and accessories.”
The company is also increasing inventory depth for high velocity styles in its dark stores, while using its wider network to access the long tail of products.
The push towards a broader assortment is also visible at NewMe, which is planning 8-10 new collection drops over the next three-four months. The platform is also using supply chain technology and artificial intelligence-based forecasting models to plan inventory based on demand patterns and previous sales.