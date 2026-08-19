Fashion qcom players expand inventory, store networks ahead of festive rush

“Earlier, we had brand selections in our dark stores, but at a very limited number, around 50-70 styles per brand and now with the brand stores this will become 500 styles per brand," Padmakumar Pal, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of Zilo told Business Standard. "Pantaloons and Fabindia are new brands, which we will now go live through brand stores. You will see around 7000-8000 styles going live across categories with one store getting linked to each other.”