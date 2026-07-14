First set of biotech startups picked for funding under ₹1 trillion R&D push

TDB, which has also been allocated an initial Rs 2,000 crore under the fund, announced the first five deeptech startups selected for RDI support in May this year.

The RDI Fund finances up to 50 per cent of the assessed project cost, with the balance to be met by the project proponent through internal resources or commercial financing. Eligible applicants must be headquartered in India, have majority domestic ownership and undertake projects with Technology Readiness Level 4 or above, targeting technologies that have moved beyond the proof-of-concept stage.