First set of VC fund managers for ₹1 trillion RDI fund to be out soon

The government had received nearly 200 applications for SLFMs, with nearly 80 per cent from VC firms alone.
In addition to AIFs, other second-level fund managers eligible to apply include development finance institutions, non-banking finance corporations, and focused research organisations.
“Broadly, the government has received applications for fund sizes of around ₹2,000-2,500 crore. The government can invest any amount up to 50 per cent. We have learnt that the government will announce the first cohort this month,” a source aware of the developments told Business Standard.
Some of the firms that have applied for the fund include Mela Ventures, 3one4 Capital, All In Capital, Celesta Capital, Wyser Capital, pi Ventures, Translation Endeavors, AdvantEdge, Sixth Sense Ventures, Ideaspring Capital, and Blume Ventures, among others, sources said.