Flipkart's Ekart opens nationwide logistics network to third-party biz

Ekart, Flipkart Group’s logistics arm, is opening its nationwide delivery network to third-party businesses, giving companies access to the infrastructure that powers the e-commerce giant’s operations. The move will be backed by a franchise model and dedicated warehousing services to expand fulfilment across India.

Ekart currently reaches more than 95 per cent of Indian pincodes across more than 80 product categories.

"We are now expanding access to our network through our franchise model and dedicated end-to-end fulfilment capabilities,” said Mani Bhushan, chief business officer, Ekart. “This reflects our confidence in India’s commercial opportunity and the Flipkart Group’s long-term commitment to building the infrastructure that Indian businesses need to compete and grow.”

Ekart's franchise model allows small businesses to route shipments through Ekart's national network without building their own logistics infrastructure. The network has launched with more than 300 outlets across Surat, Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, and will expand to more than 1,000 outlets by the end of 2026. Through the franchise network, businesses gain access to Ekart's technology stack, including real-time shipment tracking and AI-powered address resolution, alongside Ekart's established delivery reliability across India. Brands can now leverage more than 1 million square feet of Ekart’s dedicated warehousing infrastructure for end-to-end fulfilment, with additional capacity being added across Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai. These facilities are designed to reduce delivery turnaround times by positioning inventory closer to end customers. AI-powered demand forecasting helps brands optimise inventory placement and plan stock distribution more efficiently across regions.