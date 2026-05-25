Flipkart's Shopsy bets on AI to win India's next 100 million shoppers

Flipkart’s Shopsy is repositioning itself as an artificial intelligence-led shopping platform as it looks to deepen engagement among India’s next wave of online consumers. The company said the app is moving beyond offers-led commerce to a more engaging experience aimed at young, value-conscious shoppers across metros and smaller cities.

“We are not just building for Tier 4 or Tier 3 — we are building for India. The goal is to understand the intrinsic intent of every customer, regardless of who they are,” Ramesh Gururaja, senior vice-president, Flipkart, told Business Standard. “It is about surfacing the right product from our vast selection and processing that signal in real time to offer more choices. Whether someone shares an Instagram reel, a photo, a voice query, or just types ‘yellow kurti’ — we want every modality to work. The technology’s job is to have a conversation with the consumer, just like a good shopkeeper would.”