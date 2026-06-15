Foodstories raises ₹50 crore in funding round led by Nikhil Kamath

Gourmet retail startup Foodstories has raised ₹50 crore in a funding round led by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. The Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office, an early backer, continued its support in this round. The company, founded by Ashni and Avni Biyani, plans to utilise the capital to expand its digital business, delivery network, and retail footprint.

“Better food is one of the highest-leverage changes a person can make to how they live,” said Nikhil Kamath. “Foodstories is one of the few platforms building the real infrastructure for that. The founders understand both the product and the business they’re building.”