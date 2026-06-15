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Foodstories raises ₹50 crore in funding round led by Nikhil Kamath

The gourmet retail startup plans to use the fresh capital to expand its digital business, delivery network and retail footprint across key markets

Avni and Ashni Biyani Founders Foodstories
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Avni and Ashni Biyani Founders Foodstories
BS Reporter Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 4:29 PM IST
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Gourmet retail startup Foodstories has raised ₹50 crore in a funding round led by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. The Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office, an early backer, continued its support in this round. The company, founded by Ashni and Avni Biyani, plans to utilise the capital to expand its digital business, delivery network, and retail footprint.
 
The platform brings together farmers, producers, chefs, bakers, and food makers, giving consumers a single platform to discover and access food.
 
“Better food is one of the highest-leverage changes a person can make to how they live,” said Nikhil Kamath. “Foodstories is one of the few platforms building the real infrastructure for that. The founders understand both the product and the business they’re building.”
 
The company already has a significant retail presence across Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. This month, it is bringing that experience to Mumbai, with a flagship store in Bandra already open and a second location in Lokhandwala set to open shortly.
 
The fund raise will accelerate Foodstories' digital business and delivery network alongside its growing retail footprint.
 
“We’re building a ₹1,000-crore business,” said Ashni Biyani. “Curation, experiential retail and a strong digital layer. That combination is what gives us conviction in the scale of what’s possible here.”
 
For Avni Biyani, that scale is only meaningful if the standards hold.
 
“We obsess over quality, craftsmanship and provenance. Growth doesn’t change that.”
 
   

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Topics :Startup fundingfood retailersfundings

First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 4:29 PM IST

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