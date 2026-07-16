Former Isro chief S Somanath joins Agnikul ahead of crucial space mission

For India, which has long depended on Isro's workhorse vehicles and is now building a private launch ecosystem, Mission 02 represents the moment the country begins to close that gap on its own terms, through a homegrown startup, from a private launchpad, using a 3D-printed semi-cryogenic engine that can be manufactured in seven days.

"Somanath's career is, in many ways, the story of Indian rocketry. He led Isro through some of its most defining missions, LVM3, SSLV, RLV, Gaganyaan-Test Vehicle, Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1, and has spent decades thinking about what it takes to build launch systems that go the distance. Having him as an observer on our board as we attempt Mission 02 means we have, at the table, someone who has personally navigated the complexity of booster design, stage recovery and on-orbit operations at the highest level. For us, this is not a ceremonial appointment — it is a serious working relationship at a serious moment," said Srinath Ravichandran, co-founder and chief executive officer, Agnikul Cosmos.