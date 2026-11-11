From Reliance to Sarvam, Nvidia sits at the heart of India's AI plans

Now, Huang is now the subject of an investigation by his own board. On November 8, the board said a committee of independent directors would look into reports that he had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. The same day, he told staff he had been unfaithful to his wife. On Tuesday, November 17, he faces his first earnings call since the news broke.
What he said on earlier calls
In April 2025, new US export controls on the H20, the chip Nvidia had designed for China, led to a $4.5 billion charge. During the company’s earnings call in May 2025, he said that the “$50 billion worth China market is effectively closed to US industry". The assumption behind US policy, that China could not make AI chips, “was always questionable, and now it's clearly wrong", he said.