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Golden Ticket: VC firm All In Capital backs Vasuki AI to relocate to US

All In Capital invests $350,000 in Vasuki AI, marking first relocation under its Golden Ticket programme aimed at helping Indian AI startups access global capital and scale

Artificial Intelligence, AI Technology, IT Sector
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Based on data from market intelligence platform Tracxn, while there are nearly 11,300 native AI startups in the US currently, the count in India stands at approximately 2,240.
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 7:07 PM IST
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Vasuki AI has become the first startup to relocate its headquarters to the US under venture capitalist All In Capital’s ‘Golden Ticket’ programme, which focuses on Indian AI founders looking to tap global capital and scale. The initiative combines funding with network and ecosystem support as more startups explore shifting base overseas.
 
All In Capital has put in $350,000 in Vasuki AI as part of its pre-seed stage funding, handing the company its first cheque. Vasuki AI is building an AI suite of products for commodity hedging desks, aiming to turn hedging from a manual, expert-driven process into an automated, AI-assisted workflow.
 
The VC firm’s attempt comes even as several startups are reverse flipping to India.
 
A few AI startups that have recently shifted their base from India to the US include Broccoli AI, Composio, Potpie AI, Meetstream AI, Smallest AI, and GetCrux.
 
Based on data from market intelligence platform Tracxn, while there are nearly 11,300 native AI startups in the US currently, the count in India stands at approximately 2,240.
 
Kushal Bhagia, co-founder and partner at the VC firm, said Indian AI founders moving to the US is not a worrying trend; in fact, it is a bullish signal for India. He said that software spending in the US stands at $368 billion, which is more than half of the global total.
 
“If your AI startup ignores that market, you're not patriotic — you're just leaving money on the table. Infosys built a $100 billion company by matching Indian talent with global demand. Nobody called that brain drain. So why are we panicking when AI founders do the exact same thing? The talent stays Indian. The engineering stays in India. The ambition just went global,” Bhagia added.
 
All In Capital kicked off the programme in the first week of February this year and within a week, it received an overwhelming response with more than 750 applications, and over 10 lakh online impressions.
 
“What we loved is that their (Vasuki AI’s) deck explicitly said they're not selling to India. It accounts for under a per cent of the global derivatives volume. They have active pilots outside India and will be entering the US market soon. We're writing a $350,000 cheque and flying them to San Francisco to help them crack the market.”
 
As part of the first cohort, the firm plans to select 20–30 startups. The selected teams will be eligible for pre-seed funding of up to $300,000 per company, with total capital deployment of up to $1 million.
 
While Vasuki AI is leading the first cohort, the VC firm will announce two more AI startups in the coming weeks. In addition, it has also kicked off its second round of applications for the April–May cohort.

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 7:06 PM IST

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