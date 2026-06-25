Health-tech start-up SuperLiving raises $7 million led by Lightspeed

Health-tech startup SuperLiving, which focuses on wellness and preventive healthcare, on Thursday announced a $7 million Series A funding round led by Lightspeed, with participation from existing investors, Kae Capital and All-in Capital.

The company said it will deploy the fresh capital to strengthen its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, expand its vernacular content ecosystem, accelerate product development and scale user acquisition across Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

It also plans to broaden its offering beyond wellness content and coaching into adjacent lifestyle and preventive health categories, including diagnostics, health commerce and other personalized care experiences.

The platform, founded by Manavdeep Singh Grover and Gurjot Kaur, who were former leaders at Meesho and Pocket FM, provides personalised wellness journeys, educational content and an AI companion designed specifically for Indian users.