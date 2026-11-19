VitusCare's expansion is built around a capital-light ‘shop-in-shop’ model that brings specialised dialysis services into existing hospitals. By partnering with hospitals rather than building standalone facilities, the company aims to extend its network while improving operational efficiency. It plans to expand to more than 100 centres by the end of FY27 and is exploring opportunities in select Asian markets.

Prabhat Shrivastava, founder and chief executive officer of VitusCare, said, “This fundraise marks an important milestone in VitusCare’s journey. We are focused on building a sustainable dialysis care model that combines clinical excellence with operational efficiency. The confidence our investors have shown in us reinforces our approach to disciplined growth, improving centre-level performance and strengthening our operational foundation. As we expand our network, we remain focused on maintaining consistent care standards while making quality dialysis services more accessible across underserved markets.”