Dialysis care provider startup VitusCare on Wednesday said it had secured nearly ₹30 crore ($3 million) in a Series B funding round, with participation from Singapore-based healthcare growth equity firm Liberty Ridge Capital, HDFC Bank, Equentis, NAFA Capital Advisors, existing investors 1Crowd and 3i Partners, and several angel investors.
The company plans to use the fresh capital to support its next phase of growth, including network expansion, technology development and workforce training. VitusCare is also investing heavily in various AI-native business modules to ensure enhanced healthcare delivery.
The Gurugram-based startup also plans to establish a Technician Academy to strengthen the pipeline of skilled dialysis professionals as it scales its operations.
The company had earlier raised ₹10 crore in 2020 as part of its first-ever institutional funding and later ₹22 crore in mid-2024 in a round led by Tomorrow Capital. Since then, the company has claimed strong business growth. In FY26, its revenue stood at around ₹44 crore, and it is now targeting revenue of nearly ₹65 crore in FY27.
Currently, its network has grown from 22 to over 60 dialysis centres across nine states and over 50 cities, with more than 35,000 patients treated and over 8 lakh dialysis sessions delivered. The company has also grown its workforce from 110 to 300 employees.
VitusCare's expansion is built around a capital-light ‘shop-in-shop’ model that brings specialised dialysis services into existing hospitals. By partnering with hospitals rather than building standalone facilities, the company aims to extend its network while improving operational efficiency. It plans to expand to more than 100 centres by the end of FY27 and is exploring opportunities in select Asian markets.
Prabhat Shrivastava, founder and chief executive officer of VitusCare, said, “This fundraise marks an important milestone in VitusCare’s journey. We are focused on building a sustainable dialysis care model that combines clinical excellence with operational efficiency. The confidence our investors have shown in us reinforces our approach to disciplined growth, improving centre-level performance and strengthening our operational foundation. As we expand our network, we remain focused on maintaining consistent care standards while making quality dialysis services more accessible across underserved markets.”