Hoola Health raises $5 million led by Peak XV's Surge to fuel expansion

Commenting on the fundraise, Senguttuvan, the company’s founder, said: “Paediatric care in India has been fragmented for too long. For everyday needs like vaccinations and consultations, parents don't want to navigate a hospital — they want a capable clinic close to home, one that earns their trust and feels genuinely warm. Hoola Health is building exactly that: neighbourhood clinics where clinical excellence and human experience go hand in hand. This fundraise lets us do that at scale.”