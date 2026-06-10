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Hoola Health raises $5 million led by Peak XV's Surge to fuel expansion

The health-tech startup plans to use the funds to expand its clinic network, strengthen technology capabilities and scale its integrated paediatric care model

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Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 4:23 PM IST
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Health-tech startup Hoola Health on Wednesday said it has raised $5 million in a funding round led by Peak XV’s Surge, with participation from existing investor W Health Ventures and angel investors, including Ashish Gupta, Abhishek Goyal, Bijou Kurien and others.
 
The announcement also marks the company’s transition from BabyMD to Hoola Health, reflecting a broader ambition to serve children across multiple stages of growth.
 
The company said it will use the capital to support expansion into new markets, strengthen technology capabilities and scale its integrated care model.
 
Founded in Bengaluru in 2024 by Deeksha Senguttuvan, Hoola Health is building an integrated paediatric care ecosystem that delivers consultations, vaccinations, developmental therapies and diagnostics.
 
Since launching its first clinic in 2024, Hoola Health said it has expanded to five clinics in Bengaluru and served more than 20,000 families in just 18 months.
 
“The growth has been largely organic — more than 60 per cent of new patients discover Hoola through word of mouth, and over 60 per cent of visits every month come from families returning for care,” the company said in a statement.
 
Over the next two years, the company plans to open 30 additional clinics across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and the National Capital Region (NCR), while continuing to invest in specialist services, technology infrastructure and support systems.
 
In the near term, Hoola Health aims to deepen its presence across Bengaluru before expanding into new markets.
 
Commenting on the fundraise, Senguttuvan, the company’s founder, said: “Paediatric care in India has been fragmented for too long. For everyday needs like vaccinations and consultations, parents don't want to navigate a hospital — they want a capable clinic close to home, one that earns their trust and feels genuinely warm. Hoola Health is building exactly that: neighbourhood clinics where clinical excellence and human experience go hand in hand. This fundraise lets us do that at scale.”

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 4:23 PM IST

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