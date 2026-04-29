How an immunologist is turning India's chaos into an investment play

Malpani attributes Boundless Ventures' edge to three factors. First, the firm's "frontier relationship layer" includes partnerships with Anthropic, Nvidia, and OpenAI, alongside engagement with research labs at IIT Madras, IISc, Plaksha, Stanford, and Oxford. The firm also runs the Boundless x Anthropic Consumer AI Breakout, a programme in partnership with Anthropic that selects a small group of consumer AI founders for structured sessions on product architecture and go-to-market strategy. Participants receive infrastructure credits and API access.
Second, it takes a targeted approach to deployment, distinguishing between segments such as consumer AI in India, enterprise vertical AI in the US, and global physical AI infrastructure.