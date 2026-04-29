How an immunologist is turning India's chaos into an investment play

"The frontier labs building the next generation of foundation models do not yet fully know what data they need to make generalist world models work in physical environments," said Malpani. "That is the investment opportunity. The founders building the infrastructure that will eventually answer that question are the ones we are backing now, before it becomes consensus."

Her portfolio reflects these bets in concrete form. In the area of physical AI and data infrastructure, the firm has backed PierSight, which is launching satellite constellations to build persistent maritime intelligence. Oceans remain a near-total data black box, and PierSight is building from the sensing layer up — hardware, software, and a proprietary data asset that does not exist in any global dataset. Armatrix is building snake-like robotic arms for autonomous inspection of confined industrial spaces, specifically engine cavities that conventional robotics cannot access. The hardware is the data strategy: every inspection generates training data for environments that no competitor can replicate. Aspera Industries is building autonomous amphibious cargo aircraft that take off and land on both water and land, targeting coastal and island economies isolated by the absence of runway infrastructure.