HyugaLife raises ₹100 crore in Series A round led by IvyCap Ventures

Health and wellness e-commerce platform HyugaLife has raised ₹100 crore in a Series A funding round led by venture capital firm IvyCap Ventures.

The funding round also saw participation from First Bridge Fund.

The fresh capital will be utilised to strengthen the platform's AI-powered personalisation capabilities, expand its dark store network for faster deliveries, and establish an offline retail presence, the company said in a statement.

HyugaLife operates as a marketplace for proteins, supplements, and health foods.

The platform sources directly from brands-eliminating third-party sellers-and conducts independent lab tests for nutrition and heavy metals.

The startup, which counts Indian cricketer KL Rahul among its key investors, currently lists over 10,000 products from more than 450 brands.