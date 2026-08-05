IIM-B incubator NSRCEL tops $7 bn startup value, bets on AI-led expansion

NSRCEL has evolved from a traditional academic incubator into a multifaceted ecosystem bridging management theory and venture scaling, with its impact extending well beyond the IIM-B campus. In fiscal 2025 alone, the incubator supported more than 720 ventures across 24 states through a hybrid digital-physical model, while expanding partnerships with government agencies and corporate backers including Hindustan Unilever, Goldman Sachs, and Capgemini.

That adaptability is built on what NSRCEL describes as an 'open architecture' model. The incubator draws on a network of more than 100 mentors and a so-called 'Startup Kit' of over 116 product and service providers to support founders. It has also expanded partnerships to strengthen the broader startup ecosystem, including the Sbif Leap (i-Cube) initiative to build incubation capacity in underserved regions such as Northeast India, collaborations with T-Hub and IIT-Delhi's Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (Fitt) to share resources and mentor networks. It also has a partnership with Deloitte India to develop modules on governance, taxation, and mergers and acquisitions.