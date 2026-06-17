India risks becoming colony of digital warlords, says Anupam Mittal

India risks giving up its digital sovereignty to a handful of foreign technology giants if it fails to build indigenous capabilities and check the dominance of Big Tech players, said Anupam Mittal, founder of People Group, which operates brands such as Shaadi.com, Sangam.com, AstroChat.com and VipShaadi.com.

In an exclusive conversation with Business Standard, Mittal, who has also been a judge on Shark Tank India, said policy changes are necessary to tackle monopolistic pressures. “Policy plays a very important role, particularly when it comes to technologies such as the internet and AI because these impact sovereignty. If we continue to give away our tech landscape and AI to Western monopolists, we are going to be a colony of digital warlords.”