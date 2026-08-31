India's venture capital recovery looks anaemic as deal value grows just 5%

However, he pointed out that globally, the seven-month period underscored a pronounced recovery in large-ticket financing rounds and improved investor confidence across the world’s innovation sectors. “It also cemented China’s position as the second-largest market in the VC landscape, standing just behind the US.”

China’s VC funding in January-July saw deal volumes rise 34 per cent year-on-year, while deal value surged 213 per cent. It accounted for 22 per cent of global deal volumes during the period and 9 per cent of global deal value. US was at the top of the charts, commanding 31 per cent of global deal volumes and 75 per cent of global deal value. In the country, deal values shot up 199 per cent, but volumes rose by only 2 per cent. The UK matched India in terms of deal volume but had a larger share of deal value, pegged at 3 per cent.