Indian space startup SatSure has raised ₹60 crore ($7 million) from a government-backed space technology ​fund as part of an ongoing ₹200 crore funding round, the company said on Friday.

The ‌investment comes as India seeks to expand its commercial space industry through reforms that have opened the traditionally state-dominated sector to private companies and investors.

The Antariksh Venture Capital Fund is investing at a post-money valuation of ₹870 crore ($93 million), SatSure said. The ₹1,600 crore fund is anchored by IN-SPACe, India's private space sector regulator, and managed by SIDBI Venture Capital, an arm of state-owned ‌small-business lender SIDBI.

Bengaluru-based SatSure uses satellite imagery and artificial intelligence to help banks, insurers, infrastructure firms and government agencies make decisions. Its subsidiary KaleidEO develops satellite imaging systems for Earth observation.