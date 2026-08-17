Indian startups chase emerging global market with physical AI robots

Kumar adds that they already have subsidiaries in the US, Europe, Australia, and Singapore where they will focus on for exports.

So, what makes the market so interesting for India? One clear reason is that many countries are looking at a “China plus one” strategy and are seeking an “alternative” trusted supplier. Here, India can fit the bill despite higher costs. Two, says Novus Hi-Tech founder Anuj Kapuria, it’s a new market and China might be ahead but does not dominate it like it does in drones or electric vehicle (EV) batteries. It is simply too early for anyone to have a durable lead.