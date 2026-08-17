Indian startups chase emerging global market with physical AI robots

Physical AI-powered robots use advanced intelligence to perceive, reason, and act in the real world. These smart machines are ready to transform the robotics industry. By fusing machine-learning with real-time sensor data, they seamlessly adapt to highly dynamic and unpredictable environments. They are far more advanced than traditional robots, which rely on rigid coded rules to repeat narrow, limited tasks.
Saurabh Chandra, founder of Ati Robotics, says: “We are launching an industrial humanoid, which will, without any teleoperations, do a few tasks, like picking up and moving 25 kg bins carrying components, etc. within the factory. We hope to start production next summer, and set up a plant in Michigan to cater to the US market. We will be raising fresh funds for it in Silicon Valley.”