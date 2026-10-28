Indian startups listing younger, AI firms could follow: Accel's Swaroop

Until a few years ago, Indian startups typically took over a decade before they hit the stock market. Increasingly, though, they are getting there faster, and AI companies could move faster still.

Zetwerk, the Bengaluru-based manufacturing marketplace, listed last week before turning 10, a sign of what Accel partner Prayank Swaroop calls the “coming of age” of India’s venture capital (VC) ecosystem. Companies are scaling more quickly, he said, and those built in the AI era are reaching $1 million in annual recurring revenue in only a couple of months.

That could bring AI companies to market even sooner. But Swaroop said the question they will face is whether they can sustain growth over the long term to deliver returns, which is what public investors expect. He added that timing still depends on favourable market conditions. “But when they go public, the question asked of them is whether they can sustain the growth after getting to that number so quickly,” Swaroop said.