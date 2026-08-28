IndiGo Ventures invests in AI firm Sarvam as part of Series B round

IndiGo Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of IndiGo, on Friday said it has invested in artificial intelligence (AI) company Sarvam as part of its Series B funding round. The investment amount was not disclosed.

IndiGo and Sarvam are already working together on AI applications for customer service, employee productivity and airline operations. The companies will continue to develop and test these applications, with successful use cases potentially expanded across IndiGo’s network.

Sarvam develops AI models and products for text, speech, images and documents. It also develops “agentic” AI systems, which can perform tasks and take actions with limited human intervention.

The investment is IndiGo Ventures’ fourth publicly disclosed investment. Its first was in aerospace manufacturing company JEH Aerospace in July 2025. The investment amount was not disclosed.

In January 2026, IndiGo Ventures participated in travel accessories company Escape Plan’s $25 million Series A funding round, led by Jungle Ventures. The same month, IndiGo Ventures invested ₹10 crore in Bengaluru-based Sarla Aviation, which is developing electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for air-taxi services. IndiGo Ventures received Sebi approval in 2024 to set up an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), an investment fund that pools capital to invest in companies. The fund has a target corpus of ₹600 crore and had its first close at ₹450 crore in July 2025. On Friday, IndiGo Chief Digital and Information Officer Neetan Chopra said the airline’s partnership with Sarvam would help it deploy AI solutions developed in India across customer experience, employee productivity and operations.