JIIF plans to invest ₹80-100 cr in 12-18 months in early-stage startups

Investment platform JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation on Monday said it plans to invest ₹80-100 crore in early-stage startups in the next 12-18 months.

The platform has invested over ₹150 crore across more than 100 pre-seed and seed-stage startups over the past two years, and reported over 15 exits during the period.

"Over the next 1218 months, the platform plans to invest approximately ₹80100 crore, with an aim to back 2025 startups annually. Its investment ticket size currently ranges between ₹1.5 crore and ₹2 crore, depending on stage and sector," JIIF said in a statement.

The platform has also made a ₹26.5-crore investment in Mumbai-based Atomic Capital. The move allows JIIF to participate in a wider set of investment opportunities beyond direct startup investments.

JIIF further said that it plans to launch an accelerator programme focused on the Asia-Pacific region, covering India, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, where the programme will target early-stage startups across secto ₹such as artificial intelligence, fintech, climate, mobility and digital infrastructure. "Our partnerships with platforms such as Startup Singham and Lead to Unicorn have helped us access high-quality opportunities. Our investment in Atomic Capital marks a significant step in expanding our investment capabilities and accessing differentiated opportunities. Alongside, the planned APAC accelerator programme will support founde ₹at scale across geographies," JIIF Chairman Jeenendra Bhandari said. The portfolio is spread across sectors, including AI and deeptech (15 per cent), consumer and D2C (25 per cent), health (15 per cent), fintech (1520 per cent), and mobility and sustainability (20 per cent), among others.