Kepler Aerospace raises $8 mn seed round led by Blue Ashva Capital

Kepler Aerospace, a space infrastructure company, has raised $8 million in a seed round led by Blue Ashva Capital and co-led by Finvolve India Accelerator, along with other institutions.

The round marks the company’s first external funding since its founding in 2018 and will support the development and deployment of its next-generation space-based persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities, while scaling its mission operations and avionics-as-a-service businesses.

The newly raised capital will also be used to launch the first six swarming ISR satellites.

Kepler is building an integrated space infrastructure stack spanning satellite systems, avionics, ground infrastructure, mission operations and intelligence delivery. The company is focused on enabling secure and scalable space missions across strategic, defence and commercial applications.

The company has secured two iDEX prime contracts to provide swarming ISR constellations to India’s defence space ecosystem, supported by approximately $4 million in grants under the iDEX programme. Through its network of more than 70 ground stations, the company provides satellite communication, tracking, telemetry, command and mission operations capabilities for space missions. Commenting on the fundraise, Navneet Singh, founder and chief executive officer of Kepler, said: “The funding allows us to take the capabilities we have built over the last several years and deploy them at a meaningful scale. Our immediate focus is on executing our IDEX programmes, deploying our first six swarming ISR satellites and continuing to build the infrastructure required for persistent, low-latency intelligence.”