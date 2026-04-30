Kimbal raises $22 mn Series B led by GEF to expand grid tech globally

Kimbal Private Limited, an India-headquartered energy engineering company, has closed a $22 million Series B round. GEF Capital Partners, a global sustainability-focused private equity firm, led the round, with Niveshaay, Kimbal’s early institutional backer, returning with a follow-on through the Sambhav Fund, its domestic Category II AIF. The capital will fund product development across power quality, energy management, and battery storage; deepen Kimbal's AMI vertical and manufacturing operations; and seed international expansion. Amit Agrawal, CFO of Kimbal Private Limited, led the deal, which was facilitated by ICICI Securities as the banker and adviser.

“Energy transition is fundamentally changing how energy is measured, managed, and traded. Sustainability, efficiency, and responsible innovation remain at the very core of it,” said Ayush Sinhal, Kimbal’s founder and CEO. “With Niveshaay's continued trust and GEF Capital joining as a global sustainability investor, we now have the runway to deepen our engineering capabilities, scale faster with our agility intact, and take Kimbal global.”

Founded in 2011, Advanced Metering Infrastructure remains Kimbal's largest business, with over 10 million AMI endpoints already deployed. It is the foundation on which Kimbal’s proprietary solutions are built. Vayu, their RF-mesh connectivity suite, covers a connected land area roughly the size of the United Kingdom, making it one of the largest IoT mesh footprints deployed globally. Vaani is their cloud-based head-end system, handling millions of data packets seamlessly. Their latest incubation is Kimbal Edge Intelligence (KEI), a compute platform built for the edge of the grid. Niveshaay's reinvestment marks its third consecutive round in Kimbal since 2024. Kimbal sits squarely within Niveshaay's long-held energy investment thesis shaped around renewables, India's grid modernisation, the growing sophistication of domestic engineering, and the emergence of Indian companies with genuine global relevance.

Arvind Kothari, founder, Niveshaay, said, “Our conviction in Kimbal has only grown over time. They sit at the intersection of themes we have believed in for years. Indeed, energy security and energy transition have become global priorities, driving the need for smarter and adaptive power grids worldwide.” Sridhar Narayan, managing partner, GEF Capital Partners, said, “India's energy transition is among the most consequential sustainability opportunities of this decade. Kimbal's technology platform, engineering capability, and proven execution make them a good fit for GEF Capital's investment programme.” Alipt Sharma, partner at GEF Capital Partners, added, “Kimbal drew GEF's attention for its engineering depth, the breadth of its product roadmap beyond AMI, and the role its platform plays in supporting decarbonisation in live deployments across Indian utilities.”