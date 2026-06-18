L'Oreal signs agreement to acquire majority stake in D2C firm Innovist

L’Oréal announced on Thursday that it had signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Innovist, an Indian direct-to-consumer (D2C) personal care company.

The French beauty major did not disclose financial details of the transaction.

“This strategic move marks a major step in L’Oréal’s expansion in India’s fast-growing beauty industry and complements its portfolio with local brands tailored for Indian consumers. Founded in 2019 by Rohit Chawla, Sifat Khurana and Vimal Bhola, Innovist is one of the fastest-growing science-led and digital-first personal care companies in India,” L’Oréal said in a release announcing the deal.

Under the agreement, the Innovist founding team will remain in place as minority shareholders and will continue to operate and scale the business in collaboration with L’Oréal India. The Innovist brands will be part of L’Oréal’s Consumer Products Division portfolio.

L’Oréal will start consolidating Innovist's sales from the date of closing of the transaction, which it expects to complete in the next few months after receiving regulatory and other customary approvals. As part of the agreement, L’Oréal has also secured the right to buy out the minority shareholders in full. “Our investment in this innovative Indian start-up is a clear testament to our unwavering commitment to expanding L'Oréal’s footprint in India," said Nicolas Hieronimus, Chief Executive Officer of L'Oréal, in the release. “By bringing together the very best of L'Oréal's global expertise with Innovist's high-performing, science-led products and deep-rooted understanding of the Indian consumer, I believe we are poised to shape the future of beauty in this dynamic market,” he added.

The release added that, behind brands such as Bare Anatomy and Chemist at Play, Innovist is built on clean formulations and transparent ingredients, supported by its in-house research and development and manufacturing capabilities. “India is one of the most exciting and fast-evolving beauty markets in the world, and this partnership places us right at the heart of that momentum. For the Consumer Products Division, this is a key milestone, one that reflects both our ambition and our commitment to this extraordinary market," said Fabrice Megarbane, President, Consumer Products Division, L'Oréal. "Innovist has built something truly special here in India, and by joining forces we look forward to bringing L'Oréal even closer to the new generation of digitally savvy Indian beauty consumers," added Jacques Lebel, Country Manager of L'Oréal India.