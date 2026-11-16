Lending fintech Olyv raises $6 million, targets $1 billion AUM by FY29

Credit-led fintech Olyv raised $6 million on Monday from Nippon Life India AIF Management, along with existing investors, with the latest capital raise expanding its Series B funding to a total of $30 million.

The company has raised a total of $50 million in equity funding and $150 million in debt, with investors including Fundamentum, SMBC Asia Rising Fund, Lightrock, Unicorn India Ventures, India SME and family offices, among others.

Earlier this year, the company raised $23 million in funding from Fundamentum and SMBC Asia Rising Fund.

The Bengaluru-based company claims to have disbursed eight million loans, facilitating ₹13,000 crore in transactions. Olyv is targeting a base of 100 million users, with its total assets under management (AUM) expected to exceed $1 billion by financial year 2028-29 (FY29).

It currently has two million monthly active users and over 50 million app downloads. It claims to be active across more than 19,000 pin codes in India. “We are delighted to welcome Nippon India Alternative Investments to Olyv’s investor base. Their participation reflects the confidence that leading global institutions are placing in the opportunity we are building. As we enter our next phase, we are continuing to expand the breadth of our platform, invest in technology and products, and reach the next billion hardworking and underserved consumers with greater financial access and utility,” Rohit Garg, co-founder and CEO of Olyv, said.