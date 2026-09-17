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Longevity healthcare startup Vytalyou raises ₹8-10 cr in growth funding

Mumbai-based Vytalyou has raised Rs 8-10 crore at a valuation of around Rs 33 crore to expand its network in Mumbai and enter other major Indian cities in 2027

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1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 8:29 PM IST
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Vytalyou, a Mumbai-based longevity and preventive healthcare platform, has raised Rs 8-10 crore in growth funding at a valuation of around Rs 33 crore as it looks to expand its network in Mumbai and enter other major Indian cities in 2027.
 
The investment, secured in August 2026 from Chetan Jain of Pharma Dose and Ratan Jain of Venus Industries, will support the company’s next phase of expansion. Vytalyou currently operates a centre in Powai and is setting up centres in Juhu and Worli, creating a three-location Mumbai network.
 
Founded by molecular oncologist Dr Chirantan Bose and radiologist Dr Preetesh Bhandari, Vytalyou was incorporated in September 2025. Its model combines diagnostics with preventive healthcare, with a focus on identifying health risks early and extending an individual’s “healthspan”.
 
Its Predictive Longevity Evaluation combines blood investigations, ultrasound imaging, body-composition analysis and cardiovascular evaluation. The company also offers interventions, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy, cryotherapy, photobiomodulation and regenerative therapies.
 
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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 8:29 PM IST

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