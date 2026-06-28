Lytmus AI raises ₹5 crore in pre-seed round led by Boundless Ventures

Edtech startup Lytmus AI has raised nearly ₹5 crore in a pre-seed funding round, led by early-stage venture capital firm Boundless Ventures.

Lytmus AI is looking to expand its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform for medical entrance exam aspirants and deepen its technology capabilities.

The Bengaluru-based startup, founded by Ajit Kumar and Praveen, two graduates from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, creates AI mentors trained on the teaching styles and content of top educators.

Its core offering revolves around AI-powered “teacher twins” that can interact with students round-the-clock.

The platform is currently focused on students preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

He added that the company plans to expand its AI mentor offerings, explore regional language opportunities, and reach more students over the next 12 months.

“We have grown five times in the last 45 days as we move towards the product-market fit stage,” Kumar said.

He added that about 60 per cent of the funds will be invested in AI development and talent acquisition, while the remaining 40 per cent will go towards operations and growth initiatives.

Speaking with Business Standard, Kumar, cofounder and chief executive officer (CEO) of the firm, said the fresh capital will be deployed primarily towards product development, strengthening AI capabilities, and hiring talent.

It is testing a monthly plan priced at ₹499 and an annual package priced at ₹4,500, covering NEET subjects.

While the platform initially launched as a free offering, it plans to introduce a subscription model later this academic year.

The platform has three educators, each associated with a different subject for NEET preparation. They include physics, chemistry, and biology. It is targeting 100,000 students by the end of the current academic cycle.

Lytmus currently has over 17,000 users, with the top 30 per cent spending an average of 2.5 hours daily on the platform, and delivering over 100 marks of average improvement in student performance, Kumar said.

Kumar said the subscription-based approach is particularly suited to students in Tier-II, III, and IV cities, where users are comfortable making smaller recurring payments.

For next year, the startup plans to remain focused on the NEET preparation market.

Kumar said expansion into adjacent segments, such as engineering entrance examinations ( like Joint Entrance Examination) and other test-preparation categories, remains a longer-term opportunity.

Investment from Boundless Ventures

Boundless Ventures said the investment aligns with its strategy of backing AI and frontier technology startups at the earliest stages.