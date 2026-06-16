Nutrition startup TruNativ raises $30 mn in Series B funding led by OrbiMed

Founded by mother-son duo Pranav Malhotra and Mamta Malhotra in 2019 in Mumbai, TruNativ has grown from a single sugar-replacement product into a clean-label nutrition platform spanning sugar alternatives, protein, gut health and wellness. The brand currently holds a majority share of the sugar-replacement category on quick-commerce platforms.
“India’s nutrition transformation is not a trend, it is a reckoning. For decades, Indian consumers have been underserved: overexposed to sugar, protein deficiency, and dependent on products that promise health but deliver compromise,” said Pranav Malhotra, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), TruNativ. “OrbiMed’s investment signals that preventive nutrition is no longer a wellness trend — it is a healthcare imperative.”