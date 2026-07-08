PhiCommerce to focus on payments infra for smaller banks, says co-founder

As a result, these banks now want to own the acquiring relationship themselves, giving them end-to-end control over their merchant franchise, payments infrastructure, and adjacent businesses such as lending.
“Smaller banks also think, why can’t they do this themselves. They can protect their merchant through a technology stack and have acquiring and issuing business, including credit and lending in a single place. The customer remains in full control,” Londhe explained.
Meanwhile, PhiCommerce will continue with its focus on payment aggregation for categories such as enterprise, government, education, and insurance. The firm has already expanded services to international markets such as Japan and Peru.