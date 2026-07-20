Plazza secures $15 million to expand AI-powered medicine delivery

Priyadarshi previously held leadership roles at Zomato across India, Turkey and the UAE before leading product at healthtech starup Kenko Health.
Plazza has reimagined the model by building technology-enabled neighbourhood pharmacies that stock more than 40,000 SKUs and use AI-powered inventory intelligence to continuously learn local prescribing patterns. This enables the platform to consistently deliver complete prescriptions within 15–30 minutes while maintaining prescription fill rates exceeding 95 per cent.
Pratik Agarwal, partner at Accel, said medicine access is one of India’s largest consumer problems. He said offline pharmacy remains constrained by availability, speed, reliability and cost, while urban consumers increasingly lack the time to interrupt busy workdays or depend on limited pharmacy hours. “Plazza is reversing this experience by combining deep pharmacy inventory, reliable local fulfillment, 24x7 access and a consumer-first technology layer,” said Agarwal.